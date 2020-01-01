﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Deep sea scrap in Turkey hits a new high at $440/mt CFR

Although it is late in terms of the local time zone, two more deep sea scrap bookings to Turkey have been disclosed to the ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.