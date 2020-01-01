﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

China’s local scrap market moves down slightly, bids for imports also down

Demand for scrap has been slack in China, weakening prices.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.