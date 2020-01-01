﻿
Turkish mill Icdas raises its longs prices by $10/mt

Today, May 18, Turkish steel producer Icdas has increased its local rebar price by another TRY 100/mt ($10/mt) to TRY 7,390/mt ($750/mt) ex-works.

