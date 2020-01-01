﻿
Turkish mill Icdas’ local longs prices still impacted by currency fluctuations

Today, Wednesday, March 24, Turkish mill Icdas has increased its domestic rebar price in the local currency by TRY 60/mt to TRY 5,850/mt ex-works.

