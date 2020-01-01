﻿
English
Turkish mill Icdas increases its longs prices by TRY 30/mt

Today, February 23, Turkish mill Icdas has increased its domestic rebar price in the local currency by TRY 30/mt to TRY 5,230/mt ex-works.

