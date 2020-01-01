﻿
Turkish mill Icdas hikes its longs prices sharply in local currency

Today, March 22, Turkish mill Icdas has raised its domestic rebar price in the local currency by TRY 280/mt to TRY 5,790/mt ex-works.

