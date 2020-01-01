﻿
Turkish mill Icdas cuts its rebar price by a significant margin

Today, October 5, Turkish mill Icdas has decreased its domestic rebar price by TRY 90/mt compared to end of last week to TRY 4,150/mt ex-works.

