﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkish mill Icdas adjusts its rebar prices amid stronger scrap

As of February 22, Icdas has raised its domestic rebar price in the local currency by TRY 80/mt compared to last week to TRY 5,200/mt ex-works.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.