﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkish merchant bar export prices rise sharply

In the last two weeks, ex-Turkey merchant bar prices have increased sharply on the backdrop of costlier scrap and billet prices.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.