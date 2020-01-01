﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkish domestic rebar spot prices decrease as week begins

Today spot prices in the local Turkish rebar market have decreased by TRY 20-60/mt, except in the Marmara region, from the end of last week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.