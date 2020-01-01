﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir opens and closes its wire rod sales

Today, June 24, Turkish integrated mill Kardemir has opened its wire rod sales and closed them after a couple of hours.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.