﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir increases its wire rod prices by $20/mt

Today, October 13, Turkish integrated mill Kardemir has increased its wire rod sales prices by another $20/mt.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.