﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir hikes wire rod prices for engineering grade products again

Today, October 13, Turkish mill Kardemir has again raised prices in its wire rod sales which it opened on Thursday, October 7.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.