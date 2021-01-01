﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Icdas revises its longs prices to offset currency fluctuations

Icdas A.S. has cut its local rebar price by TRY 3,750/mt ($710/mt) to TRY 10,910/mt ex-works amid the sharp currency fluctuation seen since yesterday.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.