﻿
English
 | Login 
<

Turkey’s Icdas decreases its wire rod prices by $10/mt

Today, Tuesday, August 31, Turkish steel producer has cut its wire rod price by TRY 245/mt ($10/mt) to TRY 7,855/mt ($800/mt) ex-works.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.