﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Icdas cuts its wire rod prices by $20/mt

Icdas has opened its wire rod sales at TRY 7,990/mt ($780/mt) ex-works, down by TRY 140/mt ($20/mt) compared to Wednesday, September 8.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.