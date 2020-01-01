﻿
Turkey’s Icdas again revised longs prices in Turkish lira

Today, Friday, April 16, Turkish mill Icdas has decreased its rebar price by TRY 70/mt over the day to TRY 5,880/mt ex-works for rebar.

