﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Southeast Asian customers book over 300,000 mt of import rebar, prices start to rise

Southeast Asian buyers, especially those from Hong Kong, have been very active in import rebar purchases over the past week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.