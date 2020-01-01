﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Rebar prices fall in deals to Asia, Chinese suppliers cut prices locally and for export

The downtrend in the rebar market in Asia has been confirmed in new bookings at lower prices to Southeast Asia.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.