﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Local Indian rebar prices continue to seek lower levels

Indian rebar prices in the local market have continued to seek lower levels over the past week with spreads between base prices and tradable prices

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.