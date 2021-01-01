﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Local Indian rebar prices continue to consolidate at higher levels amid demand

The local Indian rebar market has continued to defy the overall bearish steel market conditions, with trade prices consolidating at higher levels.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.