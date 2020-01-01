﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Local Indian rebar market in lull with secondary mills continuing discount sales

The local Indian rebar market has showed little material change over the past week with large primary producers maintaining higher prices

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.