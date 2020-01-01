﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Latest Indian billet tender closed with price increase

The major Indian state-owned mill has managed to close another tender for 30,000 mt of 150 mm billet late this week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.