﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Italian rebar producers attempt to increase prices

Domestic rebar prices in Italy have continued to remain stable in the past week, i.e., in the range of €750-760/mt ex-works.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.