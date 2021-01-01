﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Iranian billet sellers manage to keep prices from falling further in recent deals

The uncertain outlook for demand and the future price trend has continued to weigh on Iranian billet exports.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.