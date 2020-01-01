﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Indian rebar producers cut prices to boost sales amid future demand worries

In a move catching the market by surprise, Indian integrated and secondary steel mills have cut their rebar prices slightly.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.