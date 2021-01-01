﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Indian mill closes billet export tender, after previous lack of success

Indian state-run steel producer RINL has managed to close a billet tender for 30,000 mt of 3SP/4SP 150 mm billet, opened late ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.