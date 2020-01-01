﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

CIS billet still under pressure from poor demand, negative scrap despite mills’ optimism

Prices for ex-CIS billet have been under pressure this week as demand has not improved and negative moods have still persisted in the scrap segment.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.