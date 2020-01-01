﻿
Vietnam’s Formosa hikes local HRC price for March by $65/mt to over $700/mt

Vietnamese steel producer Formosa Ha Tinh has announced an increase of $65/mt month on month in its local HRC price for March deliveries.

