﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

US sheet prices still climbing, HRC solidly over $90 cwt.

Mills’ record-breaking profits continue to climb, sources note, adding that sheet steel prices are climbing alongside them.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.