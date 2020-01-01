﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

US import HRC, CRC tons worth watching as domestic prices continue to soar

Spot market prices for US domestic HRC and CRC have climbed once again, sources note, adding that it’s “just a matter of ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.