﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

US HRC prices fast approaching $1,700/nt

Spot market prices for US domestic HRC and CRC have firmed once again, sources note, and while US HRC prices are now trending in the range of

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.