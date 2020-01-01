﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

US HRC prices break $70 cwt. threshold, CRC prices now above $80 cwt.

The upward trajectory for US domestic HRC and CRC pricing has continued since our last report a week ago, although sources close to SteelOrbis are

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.