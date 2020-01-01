﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

US flat rolled steel prices climb after recent pause

US flat rolled steel prices have firmed by $1.00 cwt. ($22/mt or $20/nt) in the past seven days, despite some market players’ belief that

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.