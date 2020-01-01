﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Turkish coated steel prices continue to trend downwards

In the local Turkish coated steel market, low demand, lower-priced scrap deals, and pressure from buyers have caused a significant decrease in prices.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.