﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Turkey’s local and export HRC prices surge, import offers not yet clear

Turkish mills have once again started the week with a price increase for hot rolled coil.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.