﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Turkey’s HRC prices weaken further

Turkish mills have been forced to decrease their hot rolled coil (HRC) prices over the past week, taking into account still slow domestic demand

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.