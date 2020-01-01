﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Turkey’s HRC mills bullish amid costlier scrap, limited allocation

The last week of February has started with a bullish mood seen among Turkish hot rolled coil (HRC) producers

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.