﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Turkey closes import deals for HRC, but mood generally cautious

The hot rolled coil (HRC) market in Turkey has been rather weak in terms of demand since last week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.