﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Turkey aims to hike HRC prices further next week amid good market fundamentals

This week, domestic hot rolled coil (HRC) prices in Turkey have stabilized compared to the middle of the month.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.