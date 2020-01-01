﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Tradable prices for local Indian HRC up further, premiums charged in select regions

Local Indian local hot rolled coil (HRC) base prices have remained at higher levels and are expected to rise further for December.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.