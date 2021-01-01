﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Some Chinese mills cut HDG export offers, but signs of general trend reversal emerge

Ex-China hot dip galvanized (HDG) offer prices from some mills have moved down further over the past week, following price ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.