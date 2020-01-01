﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Slab prices in Asia gain strength after rapid HRC price hike in China

The price for imported slabs in Asia has increased visibly over the past week owing to firm demand.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.