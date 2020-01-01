﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Russia’s Severstal sells HRC at new high

Russia’s Severstal, one of the key hot rolled coil exporters, has recently fixed a new record price level in export sales.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.