﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Russia’s Severstal hits new high in HRC export sales price levels

Severstal has recently achieved a new high in its fresh deals.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.