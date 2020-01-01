﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Lull in India’s HDG exports as lockdown restrictions compounded by west coast cyclone

A lull has descended on Indian hot dip galvanized (HDG) export activity over the past week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.