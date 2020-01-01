﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Local Indian HRC prices retreat, but not sharply as output to be hit by ban on industrial use of oxygen

Local Indian hot rolled coil (HRC) tradable prices have slumped during the past week as trading activity has been severely hit by the pandemic.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.