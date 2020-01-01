﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Local Indian HRC market shows signs of cooling, tradable prices soften

The local Indian hot rolled coil (HRC) market has showed signs of cooling down over the past week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.