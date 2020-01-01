﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Local Indian CRC surge further amid low availability, still higher global prices

Local Indian cold rolled coil (CRC) prices have surged over the past week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.