﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Local India CRC prices stable amid sluggish trading conditions

Local Indian cold rolled coil (CRC) prices showed little material change over the past week amid the ongoing muted trading environment.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.